Highlights Leicester City have been performing exceptionally well this season, with only one league loss to their name so far.

Stoke City haven't enjoyed the best start, winning just three league matches this term.

David Prutton has given his prediction ahead of this game at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run tomorrow by securing at least a point at home against Stoke City.

The Foxes have been brilliant so far this season, winning nine of their first 10 league games and managing to get to the third round of the EFL Cup before being knocked out by Liverpool.

Despite their cup exit at Anfield, Enzo Maresca's side will be in very high spirits considering how well this season has gone.

Their only league loss of the season so far came at home against Hull City, with the Tigers exploiting the Foxes' vulnerability in transition and defending extremely well to take three points away from the King Power Stadium.

Liam Rosenior's side also rode their luck at times and it could definitely be argued that Leicester deserved to secure at least a point from that game despite their dodgy defending.

They will be firm favourites coming into this match, not just because of their form, but also because of the quality they have in their squad, their depth and the fact they will have the home advantage.

How have Stoke City started this season?

It hasn't been the best start to the season for the Potters.

They did secure a 4-1 victory over Rotherham United on the opening day which is a statement of intent - and they also won their third league game against Watford to make it two wins from the opening three matches.

However, it took them over a month for them to get their next league victory of the campaign, with that win coming at Bristol City at the end of last month.

Unfortunately, Alex Neil's side were unable to build on that, suffering a 1-0 home loss against Southampton in midweek and that wouldn't have been a great morale boost for them coming into this weekend's game at the King Power Stadium.

Neil is probably under a bit of pressure now - and will be desperate for three points at the weekend.

David Prutton's Leicester v Stoke prediction

Unsurprisingly, Prutton believes Leicester will secure a home win, predicting a 2-1 home win for Sky Sports.

Writing about this game, the presenter posted: "Leicester look imperious. Unstoppable, almost. Five wins on the bounce now. No side has scored more, and they have conceded the fewest. You wouldn't want to play against them right now.

"Stoke’s brief renaissance at Bristol City last weekend may have just turned into a blip, as they fell to defeat again at home to Southampton in midweek. It is likely to end up being another loss here."

Who will come out on top in the Leicester v Stoke game?

You can't rule out a Stoke win because this is the Championship after all!

However, this looks set to be a home win and the only surprise about Prutton's prediction is the fact he hasn't predicted a more comfortable victory for Maresca's side.

On paper, Stoke do have a good team but they have suffered with injuries during the early stages of the campaign and the morale in the camp mustn't be too high at the moment.

The summer was planned to be a real turning point for the Potters - but they have been disappointing at times this season and need to turn things around sooner rather than later.

Leicester, meanwhile, will be full of confidence and will be extremely disappointed if they don't win this game.