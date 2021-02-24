Sky Sports pundit makes Queens Park Rangers prediction as Preston North End clash approaches

Queens Park Rangers are looking to record a fifth consecutive win the Championship when they take on Preston North End this evening.

Mark Warburton’s side have motored well away from the bottom third of the Championship table with a run of four consecutive victories, which included Saturday’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth in West London.

Tonight’s opponents, Preston, have slipped below the R’s in the table on goal difference and have lost their last two fixtures in the Championship; Alex Neil’s side are coasting towards mid-table.

For David Prutton, he feels that tonight will see QPR pick up another victory in the Championship to continue this impressive run of form.

Writing for Sky Sports, Prutton said: “I’ve previously mentioned how Preston are lacking consistency and that doesn’t look as though it will change any time soon. The heavy defeat to Cardiff at the weekend left them a considerable distance off the top six and no doubt dealt a blow to morale, too.

“I have to congratulate Mark Warburton for the way he’s guided QPR back to winning ways. Rangers are currently on a run of four straight wins for the first time since August-September 2019 and I think they will make it five here, which is something they haven’t done since October 2004.”

Earlier in the season, Preston won 2-0 on their trip to the Capital, beating Warburton’s side thanks to two penalties. The first was scored by Daniel Johnson, with the second coming from Scott Sinclair.

The Verdict

QPR have been in electric form over the course of the last month. Warburton deserves a stack of credit for that and tonight is another very presentable opportunity for the R’s to get another three points on the board.

Preston are very inconsistent and heading into the fixture, it’s not difficult to see why Prutton is going for a QPR win.

With Charlie Austin thriving back with the Hoops, he’s given them a real fear factor now and things are looking good.

You can’t help but echo Prutton’s verdict.

