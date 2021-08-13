Sky Sports pundit makes prediction on Sheffield United’s visit to Swansea City on Saturday

Swansea City will be looking to pick up their first league win of the season this weekend, after being beaten by Blackburn Rovers in their 2021/22 season opener.

The Swans did pick up a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Reading in the First Round of the EFL Cup in midweek, and the club’s supporters will be keen to see their side build on that impressive showing.

But it’ll be a tough test at the Liberty Stadium for Russell Martin’s side, as they take on a Sheffield United side that lost their season opener last weekend, as they were beaten 1-0 by Birmingham City.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side beat League Two side Carlisle United in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, and will be looking to strengthen their promotion chances with a positive result against Swansea on Saturday.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton issued his thoughts ahead of the game, and predicted that both teams wouldn’t be separated in a 2-2 draw on Saturday evening.

“It was defeat for Swansea and Russell Martin on opening day, but he had so little time to prepare and I’m sure there will be plenty more to come from his side this season – although they could still do with a few reinforcements.

“Sheffield United and Slavisa Jokanovic also suffered a losing start, but the big moment of the week was Rhian Brewster scoring in the Carabao Cup. It was his first for the club and we know what he can do in this league. A bit of confidence and his goals could be pivotal. I fancy an entertaining draw here.”

The Verdict:

Sheffield United will be well up for this one.

The Blades were well below par in their season opener against Birmingham City, much to the frustration of the Bramall Lane faithful last weekend.

Swansea weren’t at their best in their first league match of the season though, as they were beaten by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. It did come as a surprise to see Russell Martin name a strong side against Reading in the EFL Cup in midweek, and the club’s supporters will be hoping that the gamble has paid off as they take on Sheffield United this weekend.

I could see Sheffield United sneaking a narrow win here, especially if the likes of Rhian Brewster are at their best for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side.