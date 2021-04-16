Sky Sports pundit makes prediction for Watford’s weekend clash with Luton

Watford are getting closer and closer to a Premier League return after going on an eight-game unbeaten run at the perfect time of the season.

The inexperienced Xisco Munoz has managed to rally the troops after Vladimir Ivic was failing to get the best out of them, and the Hornets are now showing their true colours, winning seven of their last eight Championship matches.

It helps when players like Ismaila Sarr are able to be called upon, and the Senegal winger starred again against Reading last weekend by notching a brace against the Royals.

That 2-0 victory took Watford seven points clear of third-placed Swansea with five games to go, and they know two more wins would seal their immediate return to the top flight.

There is no real favourable opposition in the Championship as it’s one of the most unpredictable leagues, and if there’s one team they wouldn’t want to travel to at this moment it’s a local rival who have nothing to play for so there’s no pressure weighing down on them.

Xisco’s side travel to Kenilworth Road tomorrow for the first time since 2006 to face Luton Town, and the home side will definitely be up for it having gone down 1-0 at Vicarage Road earlier in the season.

Sky Sports EFL correspondent David Prutton has issued his verdict for the big derby clash tomorrow, and he can see the Hornets moving one step closer to a Premier League return with a 2-1 win.

“The fact Luton have nothing but pride to play for at this stage of the season goes to show what a brilliant job Nathan Jones has done,” Prutton said, per Sky Sports.

“But they will still be right up for this one, as they haven’t hosted their big rivals in so, so long, and have the chance to halt their promotion push.

“Whether they can do that is a different story. Watford just look so strong at the moment and it is hard to see what is going to get in their way of returning to the Premier League.

“They should have enough here.”

The Verdict

Only a talented Bournemouth side who got their act together have been able to stop Watford in their tracks in the last 14 matches, and I can’t see Luton having enough to prevent a defeat here.

The likes of Sarr, Joao Pedro, Will Hughes and many others should on paper be too much for the Hatters. although Nathan Jones’ side love being the underdog and they’ll be right up for it on home turf.

I can’t see them having the quality required though to prevent Watford’s attacking threats from running riot though, and I can see a comfortable 3-0 success for the visitors.