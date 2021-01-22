Sky Sports pundit makes prediction for Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers

Play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers face off at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday in the Championship, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has gone for a home win for Neil Warnock’s side.

Despite some disappointing results against two relegation sides in Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham in recent weeks, Boro are in decent form and currently hold a six-point advantage over the Ewood Park outfit, who’ve tasted victory just twice in their last nine league matches.

Warnock’s team battled their way to three crucial points at Nottingham Forest in midweek, taking full advantage of Bournemouth’s defeat at Derby County to move just three points behind the sixth-placed Cherries.

Boro’s home form has generally been consistent since Warnock arrived, and Prutton thinks their strong Riverside record will continue this coming weekend in a 2-1 victory. He told Sky Sports:

“Middlesbrough got a great win against a resurgent Nottingham Forest side in midweek to keep them within touch of the play-off race, bouncing back from that disappointing loss at home to Birmingham last Saturday.

“It’s been a similar story for Blackburn all season. They are bursting with goals – it is not often the leading scorers in the Championship lie in 12th heading into a week at this stage – but they are just too inconsistent. It will be a close game at the Riverside, but I have to lean towards Boro.”

The Verdict

When the meanest defence comes up against the best attack in Blackburn, it usually only means one thing.

However, the goals have generally dried up in recent weeks for Tony Mowbray’s team, and I can see Boro moving level on points with Bournemouth, who’re not in action due to their FA Cup commitments.