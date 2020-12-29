Sky Sports pundit makes prediction for Luton’s clash with Bristol City

David Prutton has revealed that he expects Luton Town and Bristol City to play out a draw when the two go head to head at Kenilworth Road this evening.

Both sides have endured somewhat inconsistent seasons so far, and will be looking for all three points help keep their hopes of a play-off place alive as we approach the midway stage of the season.

Luton have won just one of their last six games going into this one, and sit 15th in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the top six, and 11 clear of the relegation zone.

Bristol City meanwhile, are ninth in the second-tier standings, three points off the play-offs, after their late 2-1 win over Wycombe on Boxing Day ended a three game losing for the Robins.

With that in mind, it seems that Prutton cannot split these two sides ahead of their clash on Tuesday night.

Writing in his regular predictions column for Sky Sports, the former Leeds and Southampton midfielder has predicted a 1-1 draw between the two sides.

The Verdict

I do think that Prutton may not be far off with his prediction here.

Neither side has really stood out with either their results or performances so far in the current campaign, and goals have not exactly been flowing for either of the two going into this one.

As a result, I could see this being a rather tight encounter between Luton and Bristol City, and you feel it wouldn’t be a big surprise if they were both forced to settle for a point apiece.