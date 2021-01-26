Sky Sports pundit makes prediction for Huddersfield’s trip to Bristol City

David Prutton has backed Bristol City to continue their recent good form by claiming victory again on Tuesday night, when they take on Huddersfield Town at Ashton Gate.

Dean Holden’s side go into the game tenth in the Championship table, six points adrift of the play-off places, having won three of their last four games in all competitions, only losing to the division’s league leaders Norwich in that time.

In contrast to that, Huddersfield come into this game off the back of something of a difficult run of results at the start of the year.

Carlos Corberan’s side have lost all four games they have played in 2021 so far, leaving them 14th in the table, and Prutton is predicting another disappointing night for them here.

Writing in his regular predictions column for Sky Sports, Prutton has tipped Bristol City to win this encounter 2-1, and explaining his reasons for that, the former Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder said: “It’s three wins from the last four games for Bristol City now, who look to have started moving past the slump in form at the tail end of last year.

“The FA Cup win over Millwall at the weekend was only the second time they’ve scored more than two goals this season and they’ll hope to kick on now.

“Huddersfield are still in a comfortable mid-table spot at the moment but they could well start to slide in things don’t pick up soon.

“They’ve started 2021 with four straight defeats in all competitions and have lost their scoring touch of late. I think it could be another here.”

The Verdict

I do think that Prutton has a point here with his expectations for this one.

Bristol City have not really been free flowing in front of goal so far this season, while Huddersfield have not been involved in too many high-scoring games themselves recently.

As a result, it might not be a huge surprise if this match was decided by a single goal, although the confidence and momentum Bristol City have might be enough to tip it in their favour here.

That would be a big result for the Robins in their pursuit of a play-off place, while it could see a few nerves set in for the Terriers, as they aim to avoid an anxious second-half to the season looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.