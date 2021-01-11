Sky Sports pundit makes prediction as Queens Park Rangers make Luton Town trip

Queens Park Rangers have been backed to pick up an entertaining point on the road tomorrow when they take on Luton Town.

Mark Warburton’s side haven’t tasted victory in the Championship since the end of November and have been worryingly slipping in terms of league standing, hovering just two points above the bottom three now.

This midweek, they take on a Luton side that are nine points better off in the Championship table right now and doing well under Nathan Jones.

David Prutton is backing the R’s to hold Luton this week, with the pundit expecting goals too.

Writing in his prediction column for Sky Sports, Prutton said: “It feels like a long time since we have seen these two sides in Championship action! In reality, it’s only been a couple of weeks, but with how hectic this season has been, that will feel like a lengthy gap for them both.

“Luton got a good FA Cup win at the weekend to keep them ticking over, while QPR will be boosted by the return of Charlie Austin to the club. It remains to be seen what kind of impact he can have, but it’s hard to back him getting a few goals. I can’t split the two, so I’ll go for a draw.

“2-2.”

The Verdict

This is a game that QPR need to circle and target three points in.

It’s been a woeful run for Warburton’s side and they need to pick up soon. The relegation zone is closing in on them and this is a winnable fixture.

Given that, it might be more cagey that Prutton expects with a 2-2. However, as many of QPR’s games are, it should be entertaining enough.

