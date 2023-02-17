Sky Sports pundit makes prediction as Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town take on Birmingham City

David Prutton has backed Neil Warnock to get off to the perfect start back in charge of Huddersfield Town by beating Birmingham City.

The 74-year-old came out of retirement to sign a deal with the Terriers until the end of the season and his task is simple – keep them in the Championship.

Warnock inherits a side that are 23rd in the table and four points from safety, with his first game coming against Blues this weekend. And, writing in his regular column, Sky Sports pundit Prutton went for a Huddersfield victory.

“Neil Warnock is back! He almost had us all, didn’t he? But he just couldn’t resist that challenge with a former club. And it’s a big test he has on.

“Birmingham had the kind of week that makes predicting this league so tough. First they go and beat West Brom, then lose at home to Cardiff. It just sums up the Championship. I’ve got to back Warnock here. Home win. 2-1.”

Blues will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at home to Cardiff City in the week.

The verdict

There’s no doubting that Warnock’s return will give Huddersfield a buzz and the fixture has certainly become tougher for Birmingham as a result.

However, the hosts are where they are for a reason, so it’s going to be a tight, competitive game and most would probably agree with Prutton that it will be decided by a single goal.

Warnock will be desperate to get started with a win but Blues have shown in recent weeks that they’re a hard team to predict.

