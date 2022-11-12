Sky Sports pundit makes prediction ahead of Wigan vs Blackpool

David Prutton has backed Wigan Athletic to win their crucial game against Blackpool this afternoon.

The Latics, who made the decision to sack Leam Richardson in the week, are in the relegation zone but the Seasiders are just two points above them and sitting in 21st. So, its’ a huge fixture that will have big implications at the bottom even at this early stage.

And, writing in his regular prediction column, Sky Sports pundit Prutton went for a home win.

“It is such a shame to see Leam Richardson leave Wigan. He had done so much to get them back to this level and it was always going to be a bit of a struggle with their squad. But, as always, recent results proved decisive.

“Blackpool are slipping towards the bottom three as well after three defeats on the bounce. Teams so often get a win after a manager leaves, so I think it could be four in a row for the Tangerines. 2-1.”

Michael Appleton’s men go into the game having won just one of their last six on the road.

The verdict

This really is a big game and it’s very hard to call, so it’s no surprise that Prutton feels it will only be decided by a single goal.

The decision to sack Richardson was a shock to many and it will be interesting to see what sort of impact that has on the players for this one.

Meanwhile, Blackpool need to improve on their travels and Appleton will be hoping his side have a positive performance in them as they look to stay above the relegation zone going into the World Cup break.

