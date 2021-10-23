Sky Sports pundit makes prediction ahead of West Brom vs Bristol City

David Prutton believes that West Brom will get back to winning ways when they take on Bristol City at The Hawthorns today.

A 2-1 loss in Swansea made it two defeats in three for Valerien Ismael’s men, who dropped out of the automatic promotion places as a result.

They’re back in action at home against the Robins, who suffered defeat themselves in the week, as they were remarkably beaten by Nottingham Forest despite leading going into the 90th minute.

With that in mind, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, Prutton went for a relatively comfortable home win.

“They (West Brom) took the lead early but could not hang on, and there will be concerns about their ability to break teams down.

“Bristol City will be pleased to be back on the road to some degree, as their home struggles have turned into a bit of a nightmare. This is still a daunting trip, however. I think the Baggies will claim the three points. 2-0.”

Even though Nigel Pearson’s side are in the bottom half of the table, they do actually boast the third best away record in the league, having won four of their six games on the road.

The verdict

The Robins’ away record has to be respected but the reality is that there won’t be too many disagreeing with Prutton’s prediction that Albion will pick up three points.

There are issues at West Brom, with some fans not happy with the style of play, but they are still a side that is packed full of quality.

So, if they play to their potential then it’s hard to see anything other than a home victory and the 2-0 scoreline seems a good call.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.