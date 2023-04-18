David Prutton believes that Sunderland will drop two crucial points in their quest to finish in the top six against Huddersfield Town tonight.

Can Sunderland make the play-offs?

Back-to-back victories, including the hard-fought success over Birmingham last time out, has left the Black Cats just two points outside the play-off places. However, with four games to go, the margin for error is minimal, and it could be the case that Tony Mowbray’s side need to collect 12 points if they are to keep their promotion dream alive.

Either way, they will see a home game against a struggling Huddersfield side as a great opportunity for three points, even if the Terriers have improved considerably since Neil Warnock was appointed earlier this year.

They need the points to help their survival bid, and, writing in his Sky Sports column, Prutton thinks the experienced boss will get a valuable draw at the Stadium of Light.

“Two big wins in a row for Sunderland have given them a sniff of the play-offs again! Whatever happens now it’s been a fantastic return to the Championship for the Black Cats, but keep winning, and you never know.

“Huddersfield suffered a little bump over the weekend at Swansea, and may be starting to look over their shoulders again. But considering where they were a month or so ago, to be able to even do that is a luxury. I think they’ll bounce back and get a draw here. 2-2.”

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-0 victory for Sunderland, although Warnock wasn’t in charge for that game.

Sunderland will feel confident

With Dennis Cirkin suspended, and the Wearside outfit without several other key defensive players, there’s no denying that this is a tricky fixture. Plus, we’ve all seen how the Terriers have improved under Warnock, and you know that he is going to have the side organised, making them hard to beat.

However, in Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, and especially Amad Diallo, Sunderland have individuals that can make a difference in the final third, and they will hope this trio will be at their best for this one, even if Warnock will have a plan for the players.

Given Sunderland’s attacking style, combined with those defensive injuries, it’s a game that will surely have goals, but the point would certainly be a much, much better one for the away side, and it would realistically end the hosts chances of promotion.