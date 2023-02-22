Sky Sports pundit makes prediction ahead of Newcastle vs Man United EFL Cup final

Paul Merson insists that Nick Pope’s absence means that Manchester United will beat Newcastle United to win the League Cup on Sunday.

The Magpies stopper has been outstanding this season after joining from Burnley but he won’t be involved at Wembley as he serves a one-game ban following his red card against Liverpool last time out.

With Martin Dúbravka cup-tied, Eddie Howe will be forced to turn to third-choice Loris Karius for the game against the Red Devils.

And, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, pundit Merson was adamant that the goalkeeping situation means Erik Ten Hag will take the first domestic trophy of the season back to Old Trafford.

“I feel for Newcastle. Such a shame with the Nick Pope situation. I think the rules have got to change. You’re talking about someone who has been sent off in a totally different competition. It’s not the Premier League. I know he’s done it, but he’s been punished.

“He’s now going to miss a final that he might never get the chance to play in again. It’s such a shame. I don’t see anything but a Man United win now. You’re talking about playing your third-choice goalkeeper against Man United who are bang in form. If there was one player that Eddie Howe would want in his team for that final it’s Pope. Pope saves you. I am worried for Newcastle.”

Did these 18 players make more than 100 Newcastle United appearances?

1 of 18 Mike Williamson Yes No

The verdict

There’s no denying that not having Pope is a massive blow because he has been brilliant for Newcastle and they can’t even turn to Dubravka after he featured for Manchester United earlier in the season.

So, it is a blow but it’s happened now and Howe’s side are by no means a one-man team, so they will still fancy their chances.

As well as that, they have had more time to prepare for the game as Ten Hag’s men focus on Barcelona tomorrow. Of course, Pope not playing will make Man United favourites, so people will agree with Merson on that, but it would be a surprise if it’s as straightforward as he seems to think.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.