David Prutton has backed Middlesbrough to continue their promising recent form by beating Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.

Liam Manning prepares for first Bristol City home game

It has been a hectic season for the Robins already, with the board making the surprise decision to sack Nigel Pearson at the end of October.

After a thorough process, it was decided that Oxford United head coach Manning was the man they wanted to take the club forward, and a deal was agreed for the 38-year-old to make the jump up to the Championship.

A 0-0 draw last time out against QPR ensured the new boss picked up his first point, and he will now be targeting his first win, with Boro the visitors this weekend.

The international break has come at a good time for Manning in the sense that he has had two weeks to work with the majority of his squad, as he looks to implement his ideas on the squad.

The likes of Sam Bell and Taylor Gardner-Hickman could be pushing to start if the boss decides to make changes from the XI that started against QPR.

Middlesbrough find their form under Michael Carrick

After their remarkable transformation under Carrick last season, many observers fancied Boro for promotion before a ball was kicked in the current campaign.

Yet, they managed just one point from their opening six games, with Boro struggling to cope after a high turnover of players in the summer, which included losing several key players.

However, a run of 23 points from the past ten games shows a corner has been turned, and Boro will head to Bristol in high spirits after beating league leaders Leicester City last time out.

So, Carrick is going to keep the changes to a minimum for the game, as they look to push closer to the top six.

What has David Prutton predicted for Bristol City vs Middlesbrough?

This is a tough game to call on paper, as the two sides are only separated by one place and two points in the table, with the Robins knowing they can leapfrog Boro with a victory.

That would suggest there are two evenly matched sides, and whilst the Teesside outfit go into the game in better form, it’s Bristol City who have home advantage, which we know can be important.

So, most will expect a close game, and that’s what Prutton thinks, with the Sky Sports pundit predicting it will be decided by a single goal, as he went for a 2-1 Middlesbrough win in his regular column.

When is Bristol City vs Middlesbrough?

The game will be played at Ashton Gate, with a 15:00 kick-off.

The last two meetings between the clubs have been drawn, with Bristol City picking up three points prior to that back in February 2022 at home.

Middlesbrough last won against the Robins away from home in 2020, when George Saville got the only goal of the game, which wasn't played in front of supporters.