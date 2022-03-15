Sky Sports pundit makes prediction ahead of Middlesbrough’s trip to Birmingham City

David Prutton believes Middlesbrough will extend their winless run on the road by only picking up a point against Birmingham City this evening.

Even though Chris Wilder’s men are firmly in the mix for promotion this season, they have failed to win on the road in the league in 2022, which is becoming an increasing concern.

And, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, Prutton has gone for a 1-1 draw when Boro make the trip to the West Midlands to take on Blues.

Lee Bowyer’s men have been inconsistent this season, and they sit 19th in the table going into the fixture after a dull 0-0 draw against Hull City last time out.

Given the league position, some may have Boro as the favourites for this one but Blues will be encouraged by the fact that they picked up a 2-0 win in the game that was played at the Riverside Stadium back in October thanks to goals from Marc Roberts and Scott Hogan.

If Boro can get the win, they could end the night in the play-off places.

The verdict

This is not going to be an easy game for Middlesbrough as their away form has to be a concern and Birmingham have proven this season that they can be a tough team to beat on their day.

So, there won’t be too many arguing with Prutton’s call that this game could be a draw, as you would expect it to be tight and competitive.

Whilst that would be a decent result for a Blues side that don’t have much to play for, Boro will be desperate to close the gap on the top six as they push for promotion this season.

