Sky Sports pundit makes prediction ahead of Middlesbrough’s trip to Barnsley

David Prutton has backed Middlesbrough to pick up all three points when they take on Barnsley at Oakwell this afternoon.

Chris Wilder has done a terrific job since he was named as Neil Warnock’s successor, with Boro now firmly in the hunt for promotion under his guidance.

Therefore, you would expect them to be hot favourites against a Tykes outfit that sit bottom of the table, but two wins in three for Poya Asbaghi’s men mean they head into the clash in high spirits as they look to complete an unlikely escape, even if they still have a lot of work to do.

And, whilst Prutton acknowledged the recent improvement of the Yorkshire side, he went for an away win in his regular Sky Sports prediction column.

“Two wins from three for Barnsley! They are starting to look like their old selves again, but it remains to be seen whether it’s too little, too late this season. Middlesbrough got a big win in midweek against West Brom to stay within touching distance of the top six. Despite the recent mini resurgence from Barnsley, I think Boro will still be too strong. 1-2.”

The verdict

This is certainly not the easy fixture that it looked like a few weeks ago, with Barnsley having finally found some form, whilst it should be noted that Boro haven’t won in three in the league on the road.

Nevertheless, the table shows that there is a difference in quality between the two teams and many will agree with Prutton that the visitors will win.

But, it’s going to be a tough game and it will be interesting to see if Barnsley can cause a little surprise to dent Boro’s promotion hopes.

