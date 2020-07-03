Sky Sports pundit makes prediction ahead of Derby County’s clash with Nottingham Forest

Derby County will be looking to build on some impressive showings in the Championship when they return to action on Saturday.

But it certainly won’t be an easy game by any stretch of the imagination for Phillip Cocu’s side, as they take on bitter rivals Nottingham Forest at Pride Park in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The Reds are currently sat fourth in the Championship table, and will be keen to tighten their grip on a top-six finish this term under the management of Sabri Lamouchi.

Derby have won their last five league matches, and head into the game full of confidence after beating play-off chasing rivals Preston North End at Deepdale.

Speaking to Sky Sports, EFL pundit David Prutton issued his thoughts ahead of their game, and highlighted the influence of Wayne Rooney on the Derby team since arriving in January.

Prutton went on to predict that nothing would separate the teams on the day, as he predicted a 2-2 draw at Pride Park this weekend.

“What form Derby are in, and what a man they have in Wayne Rooney. I think a fair few of us thought they had left it too late to make the play-offs but if you keep winning, you have always got a chance, and that’s what they’ve been doing.

Nottingham Forest feel destined for the play-offs now, but they need to keep their momentum up and you never know if Leeds and West Brom slip. This is naturally a huge game for both sides, and I’m going to sit right on the fence and plump for a draw!”

The Verdict:

It’s going to be a closely-fought battle between the two sides, that’s for certain!

Derby have really impressed me since they return to competitive action in the Championship, and I think they’ll finish inside the play-off places this term.

Forest have been equally impressive this season though, and will be eager to send out a real statement to their promotion rivals in the second tier with a positive result against Phillip Cocu’s side.

I have to agree with Prutton here, and think it’ll be a score draw in this one.