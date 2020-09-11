Sky Sports pundit makes prediction ahead of Coventry City’s visit to Bristol City

Bristol City will be hoping they can get off to a positive start in the Championship this term under the management of Dean Holden.

The Robins finished 12th in the second-tier standings last term, and will be eager to put together a positive run of form at the earliest of opportunities.

They won’t have it easy in their first match of the 2020/21 league campaign though, as they prepare for the visit of Coventry City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Mark Robins’ side won promotion into the Championship, after league positions in League One were finalised on a PPG (points per game) basis, which saw the Sky Blues finish top of the third-tier standings.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has made his prediction ahead of the match on Saturday, and tipped Coventry City to shock the Robins by winning the game 2-1.

“After much toing and froing, Bristol City finally decided to appoint Dean Holden as their manager, now they have to back him as their man to take them that step further this season and get into the top six.

“Coventry fully deserved their promotion last season despite the curtailment of the campaign, and it is great to see them back at this level after so long away. Even after so long without a competitive game, I fancy them to cause a bit of a shock here.”

The Verdict:

I have to disagree with him here.

I’ll admit that I was really impressed with Coventry City last season, as they won promotion into the Championship, but I think they’ll struggle here.

Bristol City have recruited well in the summer transfer window, and I can see them causing the Sky Blues a number of problems this weekend.

I’ll go with a 2-0 win for Bristol City in this one, as they’ll be eager to get their bid for promotion into the Premier League under way with a winning start.