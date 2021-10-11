Sky Sports pundit makes prediction about West Brom’s promotion push

Jobi McAnuff is expecting to see some more inconsistency in West Bromwich Albion’s promotion push in the Championship because of the way they play.

The Baggies were defeated 1-0 by Stoke City just before the international break and McAnuff can see performances like that one cropping up again.

The 39-year-old explained his prediction on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast this afternoon.

He said: “There’s going to be blips along the way, particularly the way they do play with that high energy, that intensity, there’s going to be days, nights where they just don’t have it in them.”

West Brom have the chance to get back to winning ways against Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City on Friday evening with the Blues having their own slide to arrest after the international break. McAnuff believes West Brom will have enough to claim the bragging rights.

He continued: “It’s a good game for West Brom to get back on track, a derby, a big game, I expect that energy to be fully charged after this international break.”

Valerien Ismael will be disappointed that his teams unbeaten streak in the second tier was ended just before the international break but it may give them a sense of freedom, and allow the players to push for victories a bit more rather than resting on a record from previous matches.

The Verdict

McAnuff is probably right that it is not sustainable for West Brom to be bang at it every time they step onto the pitch. Barnsley were devastating when they got going at times last season but they were certainly beatable and it is no different for the Baggies.

Despite a poor run of results Birmingham City’s performances have still been satisfactory and if they can be more clinical on Friday evening then they will definitely cause plenty of problems at the Hawthorns. You can guarantee Troy Deeney will be fully fired up for the occasion with Lee Bowyer looking for his side to pick up their first away win since their 5-0 demolition of Luton Town in August.