Sky Sports pundit makes Nottingham Forest prediction Reds fans won’t want to see pre-Bristol City

Sky Sports’ resident EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted more doom and gloom for Nottingham Forest this weekend as they play host to table-topping Bristol City.

Prutton is anticipating a 2-0 away win for the Robins this weekend, as Sabri Lamouchi aims to secure his first points of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

It’s been a dismal start for the Reds with them losing all three of their opening league games as the pressure builds on Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi at the helm at the City Ground.

In Prutton’s weekly Championship predictions, he had this to say about the Reds’ clash with Bristol City tomorrow:

“Where has it all gone wrong for Nottingham Forest? Sabri Lamouchi needs to find a way to get them out of this slump and fast. A goal would help, too.

“Bristol City, meanwhile, are flying in the early stages of the season under Dean Holden. Can they continue their perfect record? I have a feeling they will. Prediction: 0-2.”

In contrast to Nottingham Forest, it’s been a stellar start to the season for new Bristol City manager Dean Holden, his Robins side have won all three of their opening games and sit pretty at the top of the table.

The verdict

I have to agree with Prutton here.

The pressure is mounted considerably on the home side tomorrow and Bristol City arrive in excellent form, and with no real pressure to get a result at this stage.

Lamouchi will know anything less than a victory is likely not to be deemed good enough as the Reds languish in the lower echelons of the table at this early time.

A defeat tomorrow to Bristol City, and Lamouchi will know his job is in the balance at the City Ground.