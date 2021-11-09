Sky Sports pundit makes Hull City survival claim following club’s recent triumph

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has admitted that he believes that if Hull City are able to secure survival in the Championship this season, it should be considered as a phenomenal achievement.

After suffering relegation to League One in 2020, Hull sealed an immediate return to the second-tier earlier this year.

Having guided his side back to the Championship, Tigers manager Grant McCann would have been hoping to help the club reach new heights in the opening stages of the current campaign.

However, Hull have struggled considerably with their consistency in recent months and are currently 22nd in the second-tier standings.

With the pressure building on McCann, the Tigers managed to secure a much-needed victory over Barnsley last weekend.

Goals from George Honeyman and Keane Lewis-Potter sealed all three points for Hull at Oakwell as they moved above their opponents in the league table.

Making reference to the current situation at Hull, Prutton has admitted that he believes that the club’s main priority for the current campaign is to avoid relegation to the third-tier.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about the Tigers, Prutton said: “Anything above the dotted line I think is a phenomenal achievement.

“Yes, it would be great to be in the top-half, yes it would be great to have a late surge into the play-offs but it is about boxing off that first season back and consolidating.”

The Verdict

It is hard to disagree with Prutton’s comments as Hull really should be looking to establish themselves at Championship level again before thinking about launching a push for a place in the Premier League.

When you consider that Coventry City are now flying in the second-tier under the guidance of Mark Robins after retaining their status at this level last season following their promotion from League One, there is no reason why the Tigers cannot achieve a similar amount of success in the future.

One of the key areas that Hull will need to address in the coming months is their lack of firepower as they have only scored 11 league goals this season.

Set to face Birmingham City on November 20th, it will be fascinating to see whether the Tigers are able to secure a positive result in this clash at the MKM Stadium.