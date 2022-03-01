Sky Sports pundit makes Hull City supporters claim involving the Tigers and Grant McCann

Commentator and pundit Daniel Mann believes former manager Grant McCann was underrated by a large section of the Hull City fanbase, making this claim on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

Although he was relegated with the Tigers at the end of the 2019/20 season, McCann was trusted to pick up his side and guide them back to the Championship at the first time of asking, something he passed with flying colours as they won the League One title.

The Northern Irishman looked to be on the verge of losing his job after enduring a rough start to 2021/22 at the MKM Stadium, but a resurgence in November with the East Yorkshire side winning four consecutive league games and going unbeaten in six played a huge part in their rise.

Despite that, there was speculation surrounding his future with now-owner Acun Ilicali reported to have been keen on making a managerial change if he managed to take control of the Tigers.

He finally achieved his goal of taking stewardship of the second-tier side in January, overseeing wins against high-flyers Blackburn Rovers and AFC Bournemouth, but decided to part ways with McCann and hired his own man in Shota Arveladze instead.

The Georgian has endured a mixed start to his reign at the club since succeeding the 41-year-old, winning eight points from a possible 24 but will be hoping to improve this record from now until the end of this term.

Sky Sports pundit Mann believes his predecessor was treated harshly after seeing the Northern Irishman guide the Tigers away from any relegation trouble.

Speaking on this subject, he said (21:59): “I think the job he did at Hull is very underrated by a large number of Hull City fans.

“I think he’s very unlucky to find himself in the position that he was in there where he knew that with the new owners, essentially that another head coach was going to come in because has helped inspire this little push well, well away from trouble.”

The Verdict:

McCann was harshly sacked considering how he managed to turn things around at the MKM Stadium – and in that sense – he can count himself very unlucky because he looked set to guide the Tigers to a respectable finish.

However, was he going to be the man to guide the second-tier side back to the Premier League? That’s questionable – and it’s clear Ilicali has big dreams for his new side so it did make sense for the two parties to go their own separate ways.

It was a risk to bring in Arveladze now considering they weren’t and still aren’t completely safe from the drop zone yet – but it would be a huge surprise to see them being dragged back into a relegation scrap now.

And instead of waiting until the end of the season, having the Georgian in charge now to assess his current squad, get to know his players and decide who will and won’t be in his plans next term was a shrewd move.

It does feel as though this debate and chapter has been closed already though – and Hull fans will be keen to move on from the McCann era despite the fact it ended reasonably amicably between the 41-year-old and the supporters.