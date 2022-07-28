Sky Sports pundit makes Hull City claim ahead of Championship season start

Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff has claimed Hull City will struggle in the upcoming Championship season.

The 40-year old believes that the Tigers could suffer another year near the bottom of the second division this campaign.

This will be the club’s second year back in the league having been relegated to League One in recent years already.

Shota Arveladze guided the team to a 19th place finish previously having taken over the team midway through the term.

But, speaking on Sky Sports, the pundit has claimed that the Georgian didn’t have the best of times with the team upon his arrival.

The former winger has also pointed to the loss of Keane Lewis-Potter to Brentford as a huge blow to the team, as well as experienced heads such as Richie Smallwood.

“Hull for me didn’t have a fantastic time once Shota Arveladze came in,” said McAnuff, via Hull Live.

“They are in there because they’ve lost some key players. Keane Lewis Potter has gone to Brentford, who was a real standout attacking talent, which you are going to miss.

“But more than that, they’ve lost a couple of key experienced players that at times last year helped Hull City get through some difficult situations.

“Richie Smallwood is definitely one that they will miss.

“There’s a change in identity. They’ve bought a few players in from the Turkish league in terms of the ownership structure and his plans to do that.

“Just a few questions mark over their ability to cope in the Championship.”

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Hull City played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Ewood Park? Lost 2-0 Lost 3-0 Lost 4-0 Lost 5-0

Hull have added a number of players to their ranks this summer, signing four players from the Turkish Super Lig, as well as Jean Michael Seri from Fulham, Oscar Estupinan, Tobias Figueiredo and Nathan Baxter.

Arveladze’s side begin their latest campaign on Saturday when they face Bristol City.

The clash with the Robins comes on July 30, with a 3pm kick-off.

The Verdict

It’s been an interesting summer at the MKM Stadium and the start of the season will be a real test for Arveladze.

Integrating all of this new talent will be a challenge, especially with such a talismanic figure in Lewis-Potter no longer available for selection.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the team going into the new campaign, and how easily everything will gel together, getting some good early results will really settle any concerns.

Nigel Pearson’s side offer a good chance at a solid opening day result, with Bristol City also missing some key players going into the game.