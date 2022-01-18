Sky Sports pundit makes honest claim involving Wayne Rooney and Derby County

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has admitted that he fears the worst for Derby County if manager Wayne Rooney ends up leaving the club.

Rooney has recently emerged as a contender for the vacancy at Everton as the Premier League side look to draft in a replacement for Rafael Benitez who was sacked on Sunday following a poor run of results.

A report from Football Insider yesterday suggested that the Toffees had yet to make contact with Rooney over the managerial position at Goodison Park.

However, having failed to convince the Belgian FA to allow Roberto Martinez to take over the reins at the club, Everton will now need to turn their attention to other targets.

After helping Derby avoid relegation to League One last season, Rooney has done a superb job in difficult circumstances during the current campaign.

Despite the fact that the Rams have been deducted 21 points this season and are still in administration, they have managed to win four of their last five league games to remain in contention for what would be a miraculous survival.

Making reference to Rooney, Goodman has insisted that Derby’s hopes of retaining their Championship status could be dashed if their current boss moves on to pastures new.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about the Rams, Goodman said: “It would be like rubbing salt into the wounds wouldn’t it really if they lost Wayne Rooney.

“He’s the man steering this sinking ship and certainly giving it the chance of survival.

Quiz: Can you name which club Derby County sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Who did Derby sell Jayden Bogle to? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Leeds United Burnley

“You do fear the worst [as] if he were to leave, you would have a rudderless ship and you know, I think we could all possibly guess what outcome that would lead to [relegation].”

The Verdict

When you consider that Rooney started his playing career at Everton and went on to make 117 appearances for the club over the course of two separate spells, he will unquestionably be tempted to make a return to the club as a manager in the future.

However, for Derby’s sake, they will be hoping that the Toffees opt against making an approach for the 36-year-old as he has been able to guide his side to some fantastic performances this season.

The Rams have managed to pick up positive results in their clashes with promotion contenders AFC Bournemouth, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham during the current campaign and are currently brimming with confidence following a recent upturn in form.

Providing that a takeover deal involving a prospective buyer is completed in the coming weeks, Derby could keep some of their key players at the club for the remainder of the campaign which will boost their chances of avoiding relegation.