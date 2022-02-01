Sky Sports pundit makes honest claim about Veljko Paunovic’s future at Reading

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has admitted that he believes that a continuation of Reading’s poor form could eventually result in the club parting ways with manager Veljko Paunovic.

After guiding the Royals to a seventh-place finish in the Championship last season, Paunovic would have been hoping to replicate this success during the current campaign.

However, Reading have experienced an incredibly underwhelming season to date as they have struggled to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the second-tier.

Although the Royals were not helped by the fact that they were handed a six-point deduction by the EFL in November for breaching financial rules, their performances since this setback have been very poor.

In their last 10 league games, Reading have lost on seven occasions.

During these fixtures, the Royals have conceded an alarming total of 26 league goals.

Currently two points above the relegation zone, Reading know that they will need to improve if they are to achieve survival later this year.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about Reading’s current plight, Prutton said: “If you’re looking at what position a manager finds themselves in such is the precarious nature of it, you’re looking at four or five run of defeats, any manager would be getting very kind of jumpy about.

“If six [defeats in a row for Reading in all competitions] becomes seven and eight then that becomes a totally different thing where a change [in management at the club], and I’m not saying whether a change is a good or bad thing in that position, but a change as we know in football then seems to be the most natural choice doesn’t it to see what would happen.”

The Verdict

It is hard to disagree with Prutton’s comments as such is the nature of modern-day football, the pressure starts to build on managers when their teams suffer a string of poor results.

In Reading’s case, they are currently facing somewhat of a dilemma in regards to Paunovic’s future.

Although the Royals need to improve if they are to avoid the drop this season, they should only be looking to part ways with Paunovic if they have a suitable replacement lined up.

The Serbian could potentially alleviate fears of losing his job by guiding his side to positive results in their upcoming league clashes with Bristol City and Coventry City.