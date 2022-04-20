Sky Sports pundit makes honest claim about Millwall’s play-off credentials

Sky Sports pundit Dave Edwards has admitted that he believes that Millwall will secure a place in the play-offs next month.

After sealing a point in their meeting with Preston North End last Friday, the Lions managed to secure a crucial victory over Hull City on Monday.

Goals from Scott Malone and Tom Bradshaw allowed Millwall to defeat the Tigers at The Den.

As a result of this 2-1 win, Gary Rowett’s side moved to within a point of the play-off places.

With three games left to play, Millwall could extend their campaign past the 46 game mark if they pick up positive results in their upcoming clashes with Birmingham City, Peterborough United and AFC Bournemouth.

When you consider that the Blues suffered a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Blackpool earlier this week, Millwall will unquestionably fancy their chances of beating Lee Bowyer’s side this weekend.

Ahead of Millwall’s trip to St Andrew’s, Edwards has offered an honest assessment about the club’s play-off credentials.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, the Bala Town midfielder said: “Millwall, they’re my team, I think they’ll get in [to the play-offs].

“I think again the way they are playing at the moment and their form.

“The one thing that puts a doubt in my mind is Jed Wallace because he’s done his groin not on Monday, but on Friday I think it was so hopefully he’ll be back soon as he’s such a key player for them with his energy, his assists, his goals as well.

“But I just look at them and again, going to The Den is a difficult place to go.

“I really like Benik Afobe who I played with at Wolves, Tom Bradshaw as well, their link up play for the second goal yesterday [Monday].

“I think they’ll be the team that sneaks into that sixth position.”

The Verdict

Edwards makes a good point about Wallace’s importance to Millwall’s play-off push as the winger has provided an impressive total of 17 direct goal contributions this season and thus the club will benefit significantly from being able to call upon the services in their upcoming fixtures.

The Lions have yet to discover the extend of Wallace’s injury as he is set to undergo a scan ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Birmingham.

By defeating the Blues in this fixture, Millwall will move into the play-off places if Sheffield United slip up in their meeting with Cardiff City at Bramall Lane.

Considering that there is very little margin for error at this stage of the season, Millwall will need to maintain their composure in order to keep the pressure on the Blades.