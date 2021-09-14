Sky Sports pundit makes frank claim regarding Chris Hughton and Nottingham Forest

Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff has suggested that Chris Hughton should be getting more out of the squad that he has at his disposal at Nottingham Forest.

After finishing in 17th place in the Championship last season, the Reds would have been hoping to pick up their performance levels during the current term.

However, a woeful start to the season has resulted in Forest losing five of their opening six league games.

Currently bottom of the second-tier standings, the Reds know that a failure to deliver the goods in the coming months may result in them being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

With the pressure building on Hughton, it will be intriguing to see whether the hierarchy at Forest decide to make a call regarding his future if the club continues to falter.

Set to face Middlesbrough tomorrow at the City Ground, the Reds will be desperate to give their supporters something to shout about in this fixture.

Making reference to Hughton, McAnuff has admitted that he believes that the Forest boss should be getting more out of his players and has also suggested that the club clearly need a victory in order to kick-start their season.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about the Reds boss, the 39-year-old said: “I’ve got to be honest I look through that squad and I’ve got to say it’s not certainly a top, top squad Championship-wise.

“But has he [Hughton] got to be getting more out of that squad?

“Yes, Absolutely.

“So you know I’m sure he’ll be doing everything he can to try and get a win as clearly they need one and he’ll know the importance of that.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Forest have some talented players at their disposal, their current form is somewhat of a shock.

As well as being able to call upon experienced individuals such as Lewis Grabban, Lyle Taylor and Joe Lolley, Hughton also has several starlets at his disposal who have managed to illustrate some real signs of promise at this level in recent years.

In order for Hughton to avoid the risk of being handed his marching orders by Forest, he may need to turn to the likes of Grabban, Brennan Johnson and James Garner for inspiration tomorrow.

If this particular trio are able to help the club secure their first league victory of the season at the City Ground, the Reds may be able to use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the coming months.