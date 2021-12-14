Sky Sports pundit makes claim over Tony Mowbray and Blackburn Rovers’ promotion credentials

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that he believes there is no reason why Blackburn Rovers can not push for promotion this season and praised Tony Mowbray’s man-management.

It has been an excellent last few weeks for Blackburn with them managing to claim four successive wins in the Championship. That has culminated in their 2-0 win away at second-placed Bournemouth on Saturday. That result has seen them now move to within four points of the automatic promotion places.

Rovers have also won five out of their last six league games, with the other game being a 1-1 draw against Bristol City, and that has been a perfect response to the 7-0 thrashing they were handed by Fulham at Ewood Park back at the start of November. Following that game there were even some question marks over the long-term future of Mowbray at Blackburn.

Considering their recent impressive run of form there is a belief now that Rovers might even be able to challenge for promotion to the Premier League this season. That though would likely be dependent on them managing to keep hold of their key players and also strengthening the squad in January.

1 of 29 Who did Blackburn Rovers sign Reda Khadra on loan from earlier this year? Brighton & Hove Albion Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa

He said: “I think why not (in terms of their ability to challenge for promotion). I think what the turnaround has been down to is, reading Tony Mowbray’s comments about the reaction to that 7-0 defeat (v Fulham) and calling it a huge headway punch to the face wasn’t it. And the only reaction to that is to get up and keep fighting, which is kind of what they’ve done.Speaking on Sky Sports’ latest EFL podcast, Prutton suggested that there is no reason why Blackburn can not challenge for the automatic promotion spots. He also heaped praise on Mowbray’s management of his players.

“The kind of form that he’s got out of players, and if you take a look at that Fulham game and obviously there was a red card to Jan Paul van Hecke, but he got back into the team very very quickly given regards to the injuries that were sustained, and meant that Tony has then got to go back to a player that has let him down in a position, but needs must and he’s gone in and stepped up the plate, which shows all the experience Tony has got as a manager, you can’t hold grudges against a player regardless of what they might do on a football pitch. He’s using his players in the best way possible.”

The verdict

There can be no doubt that Mowbray is doing a phenomenal job for Blackburn right now and few could have predicted the run of form they would go on following that 7-0 defeat against Fulham.

That day they looked a side that were miles off their opponents and it looked like the atmosphere around the club could potentially turn on Mowbray.

However, a few weeks later and Blackburn are firmly in the automatic promotion race. When you win 2-0 away from home at a club that are currently occupying one of the two slots for automatic promotion it sends a huge statement out to the rest of the league. You would have to now agree with Prutton that it is a realistic possibility for them now.

Mowbray has shown faith in all of his players even when they have made mistakes and that is proving to be vital in maintaining confidence levels within his squad. He deserves all of the plaudits coming his way now and you would expect there to be some thought now over him getting a new deal at Ewood Park.