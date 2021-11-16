Sky Sports pundit makes claim involving West Brom and Daryl Dike ahead of January window

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has insisted that he believes that it would be a wise move by West Bromwich Albion to sign Daryl Dike in the upcoming transfer window.

A report by the Express & Star earlier this month suggested that the Baggies are still looking into the possibility of swooping for the forward in January.

Dike currently plays for Major League Soccer side Orlando City and spent the second-half of the previous campaign on loan at Barnsley.

The United States international excelled at Oakwell under the guidance of Valerien Ismael as he helped the Tykes reach the play-offs by scoring nine goals in the Championship.

With Ismael now looking to lead West Brom to an immediate return to the Premier League, it will be intriguing to see whether he decides to bolster his attacking options next year.

Making reference to the speculation surrounding Dike, Goodman has admitted that he believes that West Brom would be making a wise decision if they do indeed opt to make a move for the forward.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: “West Bromwich Albion haven’t got a Daryl Dike, they haven’t got that powerhouse.

“They have Jordan Hugill who is powerful in the air but in terms of dynamism and mobility maybe Daryl Dike just offers that little bit more.

“So look, I think managers we know like players that they have worked with and that they can trust and I think that [Dike] would be a very wise signing for West Bromwich Albion if they got the opportunity to make that happen.”

The Verdict

Goodman’s comments are spot-on as Dike could potentially make an instant impact at The Hawthorns if West Brom opted to swoop for him in January.

Considering that the current MLS season is set to reach a crescendo in December, Orlando may be willing to loan the forward out to the Baggies for the closing stages of the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

If West Brom are able to negotiate a deal with the American side, there is no reason why Dike cannot go on to excel in the Championship again as he managed to record a relatively impressive average WhoScored match rating of 6.90 at this level during his time at Barnsley.

Dike’s arrival may also force the likes of Jordan Hugill and Callum Robinson to step up their performance levels which could allow the Baggies to push on in the second-tier.