Sky Sports Pundit makes claim involving Birmingham City and Matija Sarkic

Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff has admitted that he believes that it is a great achievement by Matija Sarkic to keep 10 clean-sheets in the Championship for Birmingham City this season.

The goalkeeper, who was signed on a temporary deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window, has emerged as a mainstay in the Blues’ starting eleven during the current campaign.

As a result of his impressive displays, Sarkic has helped Birmingham remain in contention for a play-off push this season.

The Blues will be looking to build upon their recent 1-0 victory over Blackpool when they head to The Den to face Millwall this weekend.

Lukas Jutkiewicz netted the winner for Birmingham in this particular fixture as they moved up to 14th in the Championship standings.

The Blues could move to within four points of the play-off places if they beat Millwall on Saturday.

Ahead of this clash, McAnuff has lauded Sarkic for his performances whilst he has also suggested that Birmingham’s lack of consistency in an attacking sense has been holding them back in the second-tier.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, McAnuff said: “You’ve got to say for a team that who is in the position that they are in, clearly defensively there hasn’t been loads of issues.

1 of 25 Did Birmingham ever loan Che Adams to Sheffield United? Yes No

“There has been at the other end of the pitch so you know, again they haven’t won loads of games this year and those clean-sheets are really what’s keeping them ticking over so I think from Birmingham’s point of view and Sarkic, it is very, very important that they continue to do that.

“Fair play to him, it is a hell of a return, you know one in two games is brilliant really.”

The Verdict

When you consider that the Montenegro international is currently forcing Neil Etheridge to watch on from the sidelines, it is hardly a surprise that McAnuff has praised him for his performances.

Etheridge possesses a wealth of experience at this level as he has featured on 108 occasions in the Championship during his career.

Sarkic will be determined to mark his 21st league appearance of the season this weekend with another clean-sheet in the second-tier.

If he is able to prevent Millwall from scoring at The Den, the 24-year-old could help his side secure victory in this particular fixture.

However, given that Birmingham have failed to find the back of the net in two of their last three league games, the club’s forwards will unquestionably need to step up to the mark on Saturday.