Sky Sports pundit makes claim about West Brom’s Matheus Pereira

Sky Sports pundit Keith Andrews has selected West Brom playmaker Matheus Pereira as his Player of the Season in the Championship so far.

It has been a sensational season so far for the Brazilian since arriving at the Hawthorns on loan from Sporting, with him being a fundamental cog in Slaven Bilic’s team.

The 23-year-old has featured 34 times for the Baggies this season, operating as an attacking midfielder and his ability has been clear from the off-set.

Pereira has notched six goals but most of impressive of all has been his general contribution to the West Brom team in the form of supplying chances for teammates, with him recording an impressive 12 assists so far.

West Brom are set to make the deal for Pereira for just £8.25m, a sum of money that quite frankly looks like a complete bargain.

His close control, dribbling ability and eye for a pass has made him one of the standout players in the whole of the EFL, and it’s no surprise to see him touted for player of the season honours.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Andrews said: “I’m going to go for Pereira because I have been blown away by his skill, his ability on the ball, the way he takes the game to the opposition and the vision he has.

“He is such an all-round attacking player and isn’t just one type of No 10. I think he is at his best in the centre, but we have seen him play from the right and the left, too.

“I have eulogised about him from August when I saw little glimpses in his game, and I remember thinking he was playing on a different level to most on the pitch.

“He is Brazilian so you would expect the flair, tricks and flicks, but his loan spell has really helped him deal with the physical side of the game. He has slotted into Championship life and got on with things.”

The verdict

Pereira has been on another planet at times this season, and his effectiveness in this Baggies team cannot be underestimated.

Skilful, quick and just an overall menace to defend against, you get the impression the 23-year-old won’t be in the Championship much longer.

His goalscoring output could potentially improve if there was one drawback of his game, but the work he does for the team and his chance creation stats firmly make up for that.