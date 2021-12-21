Sky Sports pundit makes claim about Charlton Athletic’s hopes of reaching the play-offs

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has revealed that he believes that Charlton Athletic could potentially secure a play-off place in League One if they are to replicate the performance levels that they have recently illustrated during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Following the club’s decision to part ways with Nigel Adkins, the Addicks have managed to pick up 20 points from their last 10 league fixtures.

If Charlton continue to average two points a game under the guidance of Johnnie Jackson, who was appointed as their boss on a permanent basis earlier this month, they will reach an overall total of 75 points in May.

When you consider that this figure would have allowed a team to qualify for the play-offs last season, the Addicks will be determined to reach a similar tally in the New Year.

After suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle last weekend, Charlton will now be aiming to get back to winning ways in League One when they face AFC Wimbledon on Boxing Day.

Ahead of this fixture, Goodman has delivered his verdict on the club’s play-off credentials.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: “Ten League One games, they are averaging two points per game so that’s 20 points from his [Jackson’s] 10 games in charge and that’s despite the loss at the weekend.

“They are going to have to average that for the rest of the season and if they do that, that takes them to 75 points which in recent times has usually been enough to get a play-off spot.”

The Verdict

By sealing all three points in their showdown with Wimbledon this weekend, Charlton could use the confidence gained from this result to push on under the guidance of Jackson in the New Year.

The Addicks have already managed to show some really encouraging signs during Jackson’s time in charge of the club and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they do end up emerging as contenders for a top-six finish this season.

Currently 10 points adrift of Oxford United who occupy the final play-off place in the League One standings, the Addicks may benefit from engaging in some transfer activity in the upcoming window.

If Jackson is able to strengthen his squad by drafting in players who know exactly what it takes to succeed at this level, his side could become a force to be reckoned with in the third-tier.