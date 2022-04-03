Sky Sports pundit makes Chris Hughton admission amid Nottingham Forest promotion push

Former Blackpool manager Ian Holloway has admitted he was upset by Chris Hughton’s sacking and thought the players were responsible prior to Steve Cooper’s arrival, speaking on Sky Sports.

The East Midlands side had the joint-second worst attacking record in the division last term, scoring just 37 times in 46 league matches with their backline ensuring they weren’t in any relegation battle.

But after a very slow start to the summer in terms of incomings, they struggled to get going at the start of this season as they picked up just one point from 24 in their opening eight Championship games, a record that resulted in Hughton’s dismissal as they looked doomed under the Irishman.

Despite their poor form under Hughton, successor Cooper changed Forest’s fortunes almost instantly with the Welshman suffering just four league losses since taking charge of the Reds in September.

This form has guided them from the foot of the table to promotion contention, having the games in hand needed to assert themselves as top-six favourites in the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

This has vindicated Forest’s board in their decision to sever ties with their former boss – and Holloway is one of those who believed the players were part of the problem after previously seeing the 63-year-old thrive at Brighton and Hove Albion.

He said on Sky Sports (via Nottinghamshire Live): “For me, they are looking really formidable, but it’s more about the pressing that won the ball a lot of the time. They were so crisp in everything they did. To get a team like that after an international break shows there is a hunger there.

“Whatever Steve [Cooper] and his staff are doing on the training ground it is brilliantly led, clearly and precisely delivered and the lads are clearly enjoying it. I don’t know where it’ll stop – I hope it doesn’t.

“I was upset because I really like Chris Hughton and I thought some of the players were having a laugh, but Steve has come in and the whole team are now buzzing.”

The Verdict:

There were multiple factors involved in Forest’s early-season failures and although the players have to take their fair share of the responsibility for not stepping up, other parties also need to be held responsible.

Firstly, Hughton’s tactics didn’t suit the players and he needed to be more adaptable, not exactly helping himself last season either considering how poor their record was in front of goal.

But you do have to feel sorry for him in terms of their recruitment. They initially struggled to get deals over the line and this is why they entered this campaign weaker than they would have wanted to be.

A huge injection of fresh blood was needed after a poor 2020/21 campaign and this was especially crucial in the forward department with the Reds only having a limited number of options in that position at that point.

Not only this, but their late recruitment drive in the summer meant the Irishman had the unenviable task of integrating several new players whilst trying to maintain some form of stability, something he was unable to achieve before his dismissal.