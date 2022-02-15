Sky Sports pundit makes bold play-off claim involving Nottingham Forest

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has admitted that he believes that Nottingham Forest could miss out on a place in the play-offs this season.

Steve Cooper’s side have emerged as legitimate contenders for a top-six finish in the Championship in recent months following an upturn in form.

Currently seventh in the league standings, Forest produced a spirited display to seal a point in their clash with Stoke City last weekend.

The Reds were seemingly set to suffer a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Potters after Lewis Baker netted a late penalty for the visitors at the City Ground.

However, despite playing the closing stages with ten men following Brice Samba’s dismissal, Forest managed to net a dramatic equaliser as Ryan Yates headed home from close range.

Forest will be looking to extend their current unbeaten in all competitions to four games when they face AFC Bournemouth on Friday.

Ahead of the Reds’ trip to the Vitality Stadium, Hinchcliffe has offered his thoughts on the club’s play-off aspirations.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about whether Forest will extend their season past the 46 game mark, Hinchcliffe said: “No, I just think that they might just finish outside [of the play-offs].“

The Verdict

Whilst the competition for a place in the top-six is incredibly fierce, there is no reason why Forest cannot defy Hinchcliffe’s prediction by securing a play-off berth later this year.

Cooper is currently able to call upon the services of a host of talented players who have already demonstrated this season that they are capable of thriving at this level.

Brennan Johnson has provided 14 direct goal contributions in the second-tier whilst full-back Djed Spence has managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.95 in this division.

The likes of Yates, James Garner and Joe Worrall have also excelled in their particular roles as Forest have reached new heights under the guidance of Cooper.

By maintaining their consistency over the course of the coming months, Forest could potentially move up the Championship standings in what is set to be a critical stage of the season.