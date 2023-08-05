Highlights Paul Merson questions whether Daniel Farke is the right man for the Leeds United job, despite his past success at Norwich City in the Championship.

Farke's previous work at Carrow Road may not count for much now, according to Merson, as the Championship is a tougher league.

Despite Merson's concerns, Leeds have taken a safe choice with Farke, who has won the league twice and has a quality squad at his disposal.

Paul Merson believes that Daniel Farke was ‘fortunate’ to land the Leeds United job this summer, as he questioned whether the German is the right man for the role.

Daniel Farke prepares for Leeds United bow

The former Norwich City chief was named as the Whites’ new head coach this summer as the club prepare for life back in the Championship.

Farke has delivered success at this level in the past, winning the league twice with the Canaries, during which time they picked up more than 90 points.

Therefore, with Farke inheriting a quality squad at Elland Road, he was widely viewed as a sensible choice for Leeds, who are desperate to win promotion at the first time of asking.

However, speaking on Sky Sports, it’s fair to say that Merson wasn’t convinced, as he suggested Farke’s previous work at Carrow Road counts for little now, even though he did win promotion in 2021.

“His agent should have been knighted. How’s he got that job? I know he got them (Norwich) out before, but this league’s a lot harder. He used to be at Norwich where they couldn’t help but get into the play-offs.

“I think he’s very fortunate. I like him, don’t get me wrong, but he’s got the biggest job. For me, they’re one of the biggest clubs about, and he’s got that job, and without being horrible, it’s not like he’s just won ten games on the trot. I know he’s got pedigree, but he’s done well, because this is a big, big, big job.

“He’s fortunate to get this job, with what happened at the end with Norwich. He did well at the start, but, you know. Portsmouth aren’t coming back for me because I was in the team that got them promoted. Time moves on!”

Are Paul Merson’s concerns valid?

Of course, everyone is entitled to their opinion, and Merson could be proven right about Farke in the months to come.

Having said that, from the outside it does appear that Leeds have taken the safest choice out there, so it’s a surprise that warrants criticism.

Farke has won this league twice, and most would agree that he has a Leeds squad that is up there in the top three in this league in terms of quality, something you may not have said about Farke’s Norwich sides in the past. So, it’s natural to think he will get good results with them.

Plus, Leeds have a decent budget, and they will no doubt look to strengthen before the deadline, so everything is in place for them to win promotion.

When you add that Farke is a good technical coach, he should be able to get this group playing attractive football as well. Any criticism about his record in the Premier League is valid given his struggles in the past, but for the Championship, this seemed harsh from Merson.

Ultimately though, time will tell, and fans get a first glimpse of Farke’s Leeds when they host Cardiff City on Sunday.