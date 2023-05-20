With Southampton's relegation from the Premier League confirmed last weekend, the Saints are now beginning to plan for life in the Championship.

One big decision those in charge at the club have to make is who will be in the dugout for the club last season.

Ruben Selles is in charge on an interim basis currently, but it seems as though the club are looking to go in a different direction when it comes to hiring their next permanent boss.

Russell Martin from Swansea to Southampton - what has been reported?

They may already have their next boss lined up, though, according to the latest reports.

Indeed, on Friday evening, The Athletic reported that current Swansea City boss Russell Martin is expected to be appointed as the new Saints manager next week.

As per their report, no formal approach has yet been made to the Championship side, but, there is a growing expectation that Martin will now take over at St Mary's.

The Athletic report that Southampton are looking to move away from a pressing-oriented style next season to a more possession-bases system, and the football Martin's sides play would certainly fit that bill.

What has Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie said about the potential appointment?

Naturally, with the above reports having surfaced, the potential appointment of Russell Martin was discussed on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday programme.

Sky pundit Lee Hendrie, though, is clearly not a big fan of the appointment, making a rather bold claim that Martin will not be the man to guide the Saints back to the Premier League.

"I don't see the logic to be honest, I really don't," Hendrie replied when asked if he thought Martin was a good appointment for the Saints, via Sky Sports.

"He's gone into Swansea, and what has he actually achieved there? That's the question that I'd be asking.

"Listen, I like what Russell does, I like his style of play, he plays a lot of football - that's one thing I will say for him, he does play football, but, when you finish in midtable in the Championship.

"I just think that it is a big big ask for him to go in there.

"Southampton are going to have to have to have that bounce back factor I feel.

"I'm not disputing he's done decent things, but I don't think he is the manager that is going to take them back into the Premier League I really don't."

It will certainly be interesting to see if Martin does indeed get appointed Saints boss next week as the above reports suggest.

Any deal will be subject to an agreement with Swansea, with Martin still having one year remaining on his contract with the club.