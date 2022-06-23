Sky Sports pundit makes bold Birmingham City prediction

Sky Sports pundit and former Aston Villa man Lee Hendrie believes Birmingham City will be relegated from the Championship next season.

The Blues were fortunate this campaign not to be embroiled in a relegation battle due to points deductions to Derby County and Reading, but Hendrie believes they won’t be so lucky this time around.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, via Football Daily, he said: “I think I’ve looked at the league table from last season and we touched on point deductions and you do feel that, it’s one of them situations that I feel that them teams that were just above coming the end of the season. I think they were quite lucky at times.”

“I think Birmingham City certainly will be amongst it this season. Listen, I’m gonna get a lot of trouble for saying it. I do feel if they, again pretty much like the Derby situation, if they don’t resolve the situation in the background quite quickly, I do feel that they can find themselves in all sorts of trouble.”

Offering his verdict on the Blues further, Hendrie turned to Blues boss Lee Bowyer.

The former Villa player believes the Blues manager has had his hands tied and has done a good job at St. Andrews.

“I think Lee Bowyer’s done a brilliant job. I think his hands have been tied and not being able to bring in his own players and put his own style and stamp on things, he’s been left with a squad of players that he’s had to deal with.” Hendrie continued.

“I think lots of Birmingham fans will agree with me that his hands have been tied – there’s even talk of him leaving the football club.

“It’s a massive football club, they shouldn’t be anywhere near the brink of relegation – I think if they don’t get that structure right early on, I think that they could end up finding themselves in all sorts of trouble.”

Birmingham City’s 2022/23 Championship campaign gets underway with an away trip to Luton Town.

The Verdict

I’m sure there is a slight bit of bias here from Lee Hendrie given his Villa ties, but he is not necessarily wrong.

Birmingham were poor last campaign and did benefit from the points deductions that other clubs suffered.

Lee Bowyer’s future has been in question under the current regime at times, and incoming potential new owner Laurence Bassini has reportedly suggested he would get rid of Bowyer and bring in a new manager if he takes control of the club.

Things off the field are a bit of a mess at the moment, and once once those problems are solved, will Birmingham City start to see an improvement on the pitch.