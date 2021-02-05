Sky Sports pundit makes big prediction for Norwich’s trip to Swansea

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is tipping Swansea City to pick up all three points when they host Championship league leaders Norwich City at the Liberty Stadium on Friday night.

That clash in Wales is set to see two of division’s automatic promotion chasers go head to head, with hugely significant implications in the battle for a place in the Premier League.

Swansea go into the game third in the Championship table, one point behind second-placed Brentford, and are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions, winning seven of those matches.

By contrast, Norwich – although they are four points clear at the top of the table – have failed to win or score in any of their last three games in all, meaning there will be some pressure on Daniel Farke’s side going into this one.

Perhaps as a result of that, it is Steve Cooper’s side who Prutton is backing to claim a big win to start this weekend.

Writing about this game in his regular predictions column for Sky Sports, the former Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder said: “This is a big game! Maybe one of the biggest in the Championship season so far.

“Swansea should come into this in full confidence given what we have seen from them and the work they did in the transfer window. They are nicely poised.

“The goals have dried up for Norwich a little. They are still missing Emi Buendia and tend to struggle without him. I’m going for a home win that will really tighten the race at the top right up.” As a result of that, Prutton is predicting to Swansea to secure a 2-1 win during this clash at The Liberty Stadium. The Verdict I do think Prutton may not be too far wrong with his prediction here. Given both sides will be aware of how important this game is, you feel neither will want to give much away here, so it could well be a tight encounter. However, it does seem as though Swansea have more momentum going into this one, and you do wonder whether that may give them a crucial edge here. That being said, Norwich did win promotion the last time they were in this division, suggesting they do know how to cope with pressure situations such as this, so it is probably wise no to write the Canaries off just yet.