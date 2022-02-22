Sky Sports pundit make play-off claim involving Huddersfield Town as Cardiff clash looms

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie has admitted that he believes that Huddersfield Town’s ability to accumulate points in recent months could put their play-off rivals under a considerable amount of pressure as the race for a top-six finish in the Championship continues.

Since suffering back-to-back defeats to Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough in November, the Terriers have embarked on a 13-game unbeaten run in the second-tier.

During this particular period, the Terriers have picked up 25 points which has allowed them to climb up to fifth in the league standings.

Particularly impressive in last Saturday’s showdown with Fulham, Huddersfield managed to secure a 2-1 victory over the Championship leaders thanks to goals from Danny Ward and Duane Holmes.

Carlos Corberan’s side will now be looking to back up this display by securing a positive result in their meeting with Cardiff City at the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, Hendrie has offered his thoughts on the current situation at Huddersfield.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Hendrie said: “I think there’s a really good balance to Huddersfield this season and there is no surprise that they have got a good togetherness in that squad and it’s no surprise why they are where they are at this moment in time.

“Why shouldn’t they go and push on?

“I think Prutts [David Prutton] just said there, you’re expecting them to fall away but this season I feel there is a big difference.

Quiz: Have Huddersfield Town signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons? 1 of 20 Arsenal? Yes No

“You’ve got Ward who is scoring goals, Sorba Thomas who has been absolutely magnificent and then you’ve got Holmes who has been in and out of the squad but you know he’s going to come in and cause a lot of problems.

“So I think when you look at what I’ve just touched on, is that the balance of the squad looks really, really good going forward and I think with having points on the board it just puts pressure on every team that’s in and around them.

“I know that there are teams that are playing catch up but I think being there, I’m pretty sure that most Huddersfield fans will be over the moon at having the points on the board and putting pressure on others around them because I feel that they deserve to be there.”

The Verdict

Hendrie’s comments are spot-on as Huddersfield do deserve to be in the play-offs this season as they have produced a host of impressive performances at this level.

As well as beating Fulham, the Terriers have also sealed victories over the likes of Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United who are all expected to challenge for a place in the play-offs during the remainder of the campaign.

By maintaining their consistency in the coming months, Huddersfield could potentially retain a place in the top-six and thus give themselves the opportunity to secure promotion to the Premier League via a trip to Wembley Stadium.

Having previously reached the top-flight using this particular avenue in 2017, the Terriers will be determined to replicate this feat in May.