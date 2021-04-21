Sky Sports pundit labels Sheffield Wednesday individual a ‘constant threat’

Sheffield Wednesday’s in-form forward, Josh Windass, has been praised by Sue Smith following his match-winning performance against Blackburn Rovers.

Windass struck the only goal of the game last night, with his 37th minute effort enough to secure a 1-0 victory over Rovers at Hillsborough.

On the back of guiding Wednesday to an important win, Windass was praised by Sky Sports pundit, Smith, who has been watching the 27-year-old’s output closely in the last few fixtures.

Speaking live on Sky Sports, Smith said: “He played well. He’s just a constant runner and a constant threat.

“He deserved his goal. He played well tonight and he played well at the weekend. It was a deserved three points for Sheffield Wednesday.”

Windass laid on the assist for Julien Borner’s goal against Bristol City at the weekend, with the club’s official Twitter account underlining his impact in his last 12 games.

The forward has scored five goals and registered four assists for Darren Moore’s side in that time, spearheading their faint hopes of staying in the Championship.

Last night’s 1-0 win over Rovers gave Wednesday further belief that they can pull off a great escape in the coming fixtures, with the Owls now just four points adrift of Derby County in the current league standings.

Time is against the Owls, though, with just three fixtures remaining.

The Verdict

Windass is carrying Sheffield Wednesday at the moment and you feel that if the Owls are to pull of the great escape, he’s their best chance of doing so.

It’s still an uphill task, but all credit to the 27-year-old for pulling his socks up.

He’s showing up at crunch time, which is giving supporters belief.

At the moment, you can’t ask for much more.

Thoughts? Let us know!