Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff makes play-off claim involving Nottingham Forest

Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff has admitted that he is surprised by the fact that Nottingham Forest do not currently occupy one of the play-off places in the Championship and has tipped them to seal a top-six finish later this year.

The Reds have experienced an extraordinary transformation under the guidance of head coach Steve Cooper as they were in relegation zone earlier this season.

Cooper has managed to guide his side to 15 wins in the 28 Championship games that he has overseen whilst Forest also defeated Arsenal and Leicester City in the FA Cup before eventually being knocked out of the competition by Liverpool in the quarter-finals.

Despite the fact that Forest have only lost four games in the second-tier with Cooper at the helm, they are still three points adrift of the play-off places.

Set to take on Blackpool this weekend, the Reds will be determined to close this particular gap by producing a positive performance at Bloomfield Road.

Ahead of this fixture, McAnuff has offered an honest assessment on Forest’s play-off credentials.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about Forest, McAnuff said: “I actually can’t believe that they are not in the play-offs yet given the run that they have been on under Steve Cooper.

“But with the games in hand, I really do feel that they will come through the pack and get in the play-offs.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Forest have three games in hand over Blackburn Rovers who occupy the final play-off spot, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they climb into the top-six in the not-too-distant future.

By rotating his squad during the hectic April schedule, Cooper will minimise the risk of injury setbacks to his key players.

With top-scorer Lewis Grabban expected to make his return before the regular season reaches a crescendo, he will offer an alternative option to Keinan Davis and Sam Surridge who have both been tasked with leading the line in recent times.

Having demonstrated this season that they are capable of competing with anyone in the Championship, Forest will unquestionably fancy their chances of sealing promotion if they do indeed secure a play-off place in May.