Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff makes honest Ipswich Town play-off claim

Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff has admitted that whilst he believes Ipswich Town are currently an outsider in terms of the race for the play-offs this season, he has suggested that manager Kieran McKenna may be starting to build something special at the club.

McKenna was drafted in as a replacement for Paul Cook in December following the Blues’ inconsistent run of results in League One.

Since taking over the reins at Portman Road, McKenna has overseen some promising performances at this level as Ipswich have managed to stay in contention for a top-six finish.

Particularly impressive in a defensive sense, the Blues have prevented their opponents from scoring in six of their last seven league fixtures.

Set to take on Lincoln City this evening, Ipswich will be looking to close the gap between them and the play-off places by securing a positive result in this fixture.

The Tractor Boys are currently five points adrift of Sheffield Wednesday who occupy sixth place in the League One standings.

Ahead of tonight’s clash, McAnuff has shared his thoughts on recent events at Ipswich.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, McAnuff said: “I think what they’ve done, certainly in the last game, was added that little bit of potency to that attack.

“They had drawn their previous two and maybe that question was, have they got that killer instinct?

“But I think in terms of a direction, an identity, he [McKenna] certainly has built that.

“I still feel they are a bit of an outsider in terms of trying to get into those play-off places but certainly at the moment they are doing some fantastic groundwork and building something that could be really, really special at Ipswich Town.”

The Verdict

This is a reasonable assessment of Ipswich as they are one of several sides who are on the outside looking in regarding the play-off picture in the third-tier.

In order to boost their chances of extending their season past the 46 game mark in May, the Tractor Boys will need to embark on a winning run in League One.

By securing maximum points in their upcoming clashes with Lincoln, Portsmouth and Oxford United, Ipswich could potentially move up the third-tier standings.

With McKenna at the helm, it would be naive to rule out a late push for a top-six finish as the Blues have won eight of the 13 games that he has overseen.