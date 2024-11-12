Former Reading and Watford winger Jobi McAnuff has offered his thoughts on the situation with Luton Town boss Rob Edwards, after their crushing 5-1 defeat against Middlesbrough.

Highlighting a loss of character around the club following a third defeat in five games, McAnuff mentioned multiple areas in which he felt Luton had lost their way this season.

With the club only above the relegation zone on goal difference, it may be hard to argue with the opinion that it is time for a change in the Luton hot seat.

Rob Edwards has struggled with Luton this season

While speaking to Sky Sports' Essential EFL podcast, Jobi McAnuff emphasised the downtrodden mentality of the Luton players based on the defeat, and that he feels the squad know that it is the end of the line for manager Rob Edwards. McAnuff said:

"It encapsulates a team that does think this is the end of the road. There was no fight left there and when you think about Luton when they were at their best under Nathan Jones and when Rob (Edwards) came in, there were signs of people working together.

"They knew what their strengths were and played to them. I've really not seen enough of that this season."

Since returning to the Championship after a tough season in the top flight, it has sadly been more of the same for Luton Town. The club have struggled at both ends of the pitch, and McAnuff attributed this to a change in status when stepping onto the pitch.

"A change in dynamic, Luton have always been the underdog but to come down and be the favourite, play on the front and go and win games just hasn't happened."

Top scorer this season, Carlton Morris, has managed four goals, and Premier League hitman Elijah Adebayo has bagged only twice.

Adebayo's worries in front of goal are encompassed by the fact he has amassed 5.89xG, but only found the net on two occasions.

Supporters may argue that statistics such as this are emblematic of the lack of confidence at the football club, as he is lacking the necessary composure to slot home these opportunities.

Defensive frailties have hurt Luton and Rob Edwards

During his talk with Sky Sports, McAnuff pointed towards the club's defensive frailties as a reason for their downturn in form:

"Defensively, the game against Middlesbrough is an example, they were just all over the shop. They looked disorganised and like people that are not connecting well, no partnerships.

"This is the type of defeat that normally ends with somebody having to leave the football club."

Luton Town defensive stats 24/25 - as per FotMob Goals Conceded 26 (1st) xG Conceded 17.1 (16th) Goals Conceded per Match 1.7 (22nd) Red Cards 3 (1st)

As can be seen from Luton's defensive statistics, the club just cannot get it together at the back. A lack of discipline coupled with teams converting against them from low xG chances points towards calamitous defensive capabilities.

Luton have conceded nine more goals than they have conceded xG, which means that although they are not gifting many chances to the opposition, they are able to convert with ease when presented with them.

As McAnuff stated, it feels as if the belief that Luton once had has now dissipated, and a chance may be needed before the club find themselves stuck in the relegation zone.