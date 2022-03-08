Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff delivers frank verdict on recent events at QPR

Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff has admitted that he would be very concerned if he was a Queens Park Rangers supporter following the club’s recent run of form in the Championship.

After winning four of the five games that they participated in at this level in January, the R’s would have been hoping to push on under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton.

However, QPR have ultimately failed to deliver the goods in their last seven league fixtures as they have only managed to accumulate five points in the second-tier.

The R’s were unable to back up their triumph over Blackpool in their recent clashes with Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City as they suffered defeat at the hands of these two clubs.

Although Warburton’s side are currently fifth in the Championship standings, they could fall out of the play-off places if they fail to get back on track in the coming weeks.

Ahead of QPR’s showdown with Luton Town this weekend, McAnuff has offered an honest assessment on the current situation that the club find themselves in.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, McAnuff said: “You know, I would be very concerned, I think, as a QPR fan right now.

“They just haven’t quite got what everybody else seems to have in and around them which is that momentum at the minute.

“A feel-good factor, you know Mark Warburton’s been a little bit prickly I’ll say in some post-match interviews and maybe that pressure around the place is just starting to creep into Queens Park Rangers at the moment.”

The Verdict

It is hard to disagree with McAnuff’s comments as QPR’s lack of momentum could potentially have a negative impact on their fortunes in the Championship between now and the end of the campaign.

Although the club are still firmly in contention for a top-six finish, they simply have to step up to the mark in their upcoming clashes with Luton, Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United.

A failure to secure a respectable haul of points from these fixtures will almost certainly result in the R’s slipping down the second-tier standings.

In order to get back on track, Warburton will need the likes of Chris Willock and Ilias Chair to be firing on all cylinders.

This particular duo have scored a combined total of 15 goals for QPR this season and will be determined to add to this tally in the coming weeks.