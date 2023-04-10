The Championship throws up an intriguing tie this afternoon with West Bromwich Albion set to host Queens Park Rangers in second tier action.

Both sides are desperately in need of points in this one, and for very different reasons.

West Brom, for example, are still in the hunt for the play-off places, but know that time is running out.

The Baggies currently sit 10th in the division, five points behind Blackburn in sixth, and six behind Millwall in fifth. Corberan's side do have a game in hand over many of the teams above them, though, barring Blackburn.

QPR, meanwhile, are on a terrible run, with the appointment of Gareth Ainsworth yet to prove a good one.

The R's boss has won just one of his seven games in charge at the club so far, losing the other six.

That has left QPR in a perilous position. The club are currently 21st, and one point above the drop zone.

Were it not for a recent points deduction for Reading, they would find themselves in the bottom three.

What is David Prutton's West Brom v QPR score prediction?

Unfortunately for the R's, Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton doesn't think things will get any better with their trip to The Hawthorns this afternoon.

Indeed, in his regular Sky Sports predictions column, he predicted a 2-0 victory for West Brom, writing: "West Brom are five points outside the top six going into this one and the fact they have not won since the return from the international break does point to the fact that, while they remain in contention, they are starting to look like outsiders."

"However, their situation is nowhere near as bleak as QPR's.

"Gareth Ainsworth's men lost their fourth game in succession against Preston on Friday and, concerningly, they have only scored twice in their last five.

"I'm backing the Baggies to collect a relatively routine win."

Can QPR avoid the drop?

If indeed they do go on to lose today, things are looking very very bleak for Queens Park Rangers it has to be said.

It feels like a lifetime ago that they topped the Championship and it is remarkable that they find themselves in the position that they are.

With Huddersfield picking up momentum in recent weeks, it has done the R's situation no favours.

They simply have to start putting some points on the board, starting at The Hawthorns today.

It would be a crying shame if they found themselves playing League One football next season.