Sky Sports pundit issues verdict on Sunderland’s decision to part ways with Lee Johnson

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has admitted that he was surprised by Sunderland’s recent decision to part ways with Lee Johnson.

The 40-year-old was sacked following the Black Cats’ 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

Sunderland’s hierarchy are now looking to draft in a successor for Johnson who will be able to guide the club back to the Championship later this year.

Johnson was seemingly on course to lead the Black Cats to promotion last season after helping them secure victory in the EFL Trophy final.

However, a drop-off in performance levels by Sunderland during the latter stages of this campaign resulted in them being forced to settle for a place in the play-offs where they suffered a defeat to Lincoln City in the semi-finals of this competition.

Whilst the Black Cats are currently only one point adrift of the automatic promotion places in the third-tier, they have played more games than their rivals Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United.

Ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Doncaster Rovers this weekend, Prutton has shared his verdict on the club’s decision to sack Johnson.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Prutton said: “I was genuinely surprised that it was the end of his time because knowing him as a manager and coming across him as a person, there is an innate fight in there.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Sunderland player Lee Cattermole ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

“But he obviously didn’t see it in his players and whether something has happened behind the scenes, whether there has been a bust-up as he is a naturally combative type of fella, I’m not trying to rumour-monger at all but it does seem to be a very strange one given where they are [in League One].“

The Verdict

Although Sunderland did manage to produce a host of impressive performances under the guidance of Johnson, the club’s hierarchy may have opted to make this call due to the fact that they have suffered several heavy defeats this season.

As well conceding six goals in their meeting with Bolton, the Black Cats lost 5-1 to Rotherham and 4-0 to Portsmouth in League One in 2021.

These types of performances are not what you would expect from a promotion-challenging side and thus Johnson has paid the price with his job.

In order to have the best chance of securing a top-two finish this year, Sunderland may find it beneficial to hand over the reins at the Stadium of Light to an individual who has previously led a team to promotion from this division during his managerial career.