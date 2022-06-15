Sky Sports pundit issues verdict on Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur defender

Sky Sports pundit Michael Bridge believes that Tottenham Hotspur’s Joe Rodon would be a great fit at Nottingham Forest.

The Wales international has been linked with a move to the City Ground this summer.

It has been a tumultuous time at Spurs for the defender since leaving Swansea City in 2020.

Only 15 league appearances for the club in two seasons has seen his playing time dwindle.

The 24-year old only played three Premier League games in the most recent season, all of which came off the bench.

But Bridge believes that he could still offer plenty to Steve Cooper’s side, especially given the history between the pair.

Rodon competed under Cooper during their time together at Swansea, which is where his performances attracted interest from Spurs in the first place.

The pundit also believes that, while it hasn’t quite worked out so far at White Hart Lane, a permanent departure from the club would be premature and that Rodon still has a lot of potential to make it at this level.

“Perfect [signing for Forest]. Perfect. If he left on a permanent [basis] I’d be a bit sad because I feel like there’s a player there and have they given up on him too early,” Bridge told Football League World.

“However, [Conte] has said he was Dier’s replacement. But then he did say a few months after that, that he was playing with broken ribs.

“That’s why he didn’t look very good against Morecambe [in the FA Cup].”

Quiz: 23 things literally every Nottingham Forest fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 When were the club founded? 1860 1865 1870 1875

Forest are preparing for life in the Premier League following their promotion via the Championship play-offs.

A 4th place finish guaranteed Cooper’s side the chance to fight for a place in the top flight, which they earned with wins over Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town.

The Verdict

Rodon would be a very solid addition to the Reds’ first team squad, even if he only arrives on a temporary basis.

While he has not really shown his full potential in North London, his performances at Swansea were excellent.

If Cooper can recapture that kind of form with Rodon then he could prove to be an excellent signing.

The defender will also want to play regular minutes in order to secure his place in Wales’ World Cup squad and to remain fresh for Qatar.