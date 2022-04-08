Sky Sports pundit issues verdict on Coventry’s trip to face Fulham

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Fulham will beat Coventry City 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Wins over QPR and Middlesbrough in the past week have allowed the Whites to close in on promotion to the Premier League and tighten their grip on the Championship title.

Victory against Coventry on Sunday would move them to within touching distance of a confirmed return to the top flight at the first time of asking but they will know not to take Mark Robins’ side lightly.

The Sky Blues have been shock top six contenders this season – though their defeat to Nottingham Forest has likely killed off their play-off hopes – and have claimed a number of impressive scalps already.

In his predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton has suggested that Fulham will not be added to that list and will come away with a 2-1 win from the game at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

That result could see Fulham stretch their lead over second-placed Bournemouth to as many as 14 points and take their cushion over third to 20 points.

While defeat for Coventry could see them drop out of the top half of the table but only if Preston North End or Swansea City win.

The Verdict

There is no sterner test in the Championship than playing Fulham, particularly at Craven Cottage, and though Coventry have shown a lot of fight this season it’s hard to see them coming away with a result.

You’d think that if their play-off hopes aren’t already gone a defeat on Sunday would leave the gap too big to close so we can expect the Sky Blues to be right up for this one.

Even so, Marco Silva’s side are closing in on promotion and the Championship title and won’t want to stutter now.

They’ve got so many players that can hurt teams so Coventry are going to have to raise their game if they’ve got any chance of getting a result.