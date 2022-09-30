Sky Sports pundit issues verdict on Bristol City v QPR at Ashton Gate

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction on the Championship clash between Bristol City and QPR at Ashton Gate on Saturday – forecasting the game will end in a 2-2 draw.

The Robins have been one of the most exciting teams in the division this term as they are joint-top goalscorers (19 in 10 games) but have conceded plenty themselves (16).

They host an R’s side whose games have involved lots of goals as well – scoring 14 goals and conceding 11 in their 10 Championship matches so far – so we should be in for plenty of excitement.

City are unbeaten at home since the opening day of the season, stringing together a run of three wins on the bounce in Bs3, and will be happy to be back in familiar territory after trips to face Burnley and Norwich City before the international break.

We’ve seen that Nigel Pearson’s side are happy to go toe-to-toe with whoever they play and try to outgun them but in Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, Saturday’s opponents have two attackers that could cause real problems.

Prutton has predicted, for Sky Sports, that with plenty of attacking talent involved the game will end as a 2-2 draw.

The Verdict

Saturday’s game at Ashton Gate certainly looks set up to be a high-scoring affair.

The Robins are the joint-top scorers in the league but have been leaky at the back while the R’s have seen plenty of goals go in during their opening 10 games.

It should be an exciting one and a game that both sides will feel is very winnable.

If one team is able to get the edge and come away with all three points it would be a major boost ahead of a very busy period.