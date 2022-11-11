Sky Sports pundit issues three-goal scoreline prediction for Hull City’s clash against Reading

Pundit David Prutton believes Hull City will secure a 2-1 victory over Reading tomorrow afternoon, writing his column for Sky Sports ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

The Tigers have made a bright start to life under new manager Liam Rosenior, spending much of his opening game away at Millwall with ten men on the pitch but managing to grind out an impressive 0-0 draw in the English capital.

They then built on this with a 3-2 victory in the Welsh capital against Cardiff City in midweek, providing them with no shortage of momentum heading into this clash against the Royals who haven’t been in brilliant form recently.

Losing six of their last eight league games and claiming five points from a possible 27, Paul Ince’s side are at risk of being in the relegation mix in the coming months if they fail to improve their form.

In fairness to the Berkshire outfit, they are still six places above the Tigers at this stage but the latter will overtake the former if the hosts claim all three points at the MKM Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

And Prutton is one man who is optimistic about the East Yorkshire outfit’s chances, with the Sky Sports pundit believing Rosenior’s men will come out of this game with a 2-1 victory.

This would maintain the former Derby County manager’s unbeaten start.

The Verdict:

Hull certainly look like the favourites coming into this game – because the Royals aren’t in good shape at all and haven’t done anywhere near enough in the final third in recent games.

Although a 2-0 defeat against Watford in midweek isn’t the worst scoreline on paper, they failed to show enough attacking intent and lacked real quality going forward, a key theme during their poor run of form.

The one positive for them is the fact they have Sam Hutchinson back – but they have struggled in defence with injuries and that looks set to continue with Joe Lumley, Tom McIntyre, Naby Sarr, Scott Dann and Liam Moore all currently sidelined.

Hull, on the other hand, will be full of confidence going into this game despite not having Oscar Estupinan at his disposal, with the Tigers coping reasonably well without him in midweek.

They will want to tighten up their defence ahead of this game but if they can do so, it would be difficult to see them coming away with anything other than three precious points.